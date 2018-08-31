Presidential election: Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl in the field

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday published the final list of candidates for the presidential election.

As per the final list, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan People’s Party's (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman are in the running for the presidential election to be held on September 4.

A day earlier, the ECP accepted nomination papers of four candidates out of the 12 that had submitted them. However, Fazl’s covering candidate Amir Muqam withdrew from the run today.

The deadline for candidates vying for the office of the country’s president to withdraw their candidature ended at noon on Thursday. Muqam was the only one who withdrew from the presidential contest. The opposition parties have two candidates contesting for the post as a consensus could not be reached on a joint presidential candidate. PPP decided that it would not withdraw its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.

Meanwhile, the other opposition parties fielded the JUI-F chief as their presidential candidate. Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4. The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.