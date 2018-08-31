Aslam Khan wins Karakoram Marathon

ISLAMABAD: Aslam Khan from Ghizar Gilgit won 42-km Race with a record time 3:43:59 whereas local sensation Ishaq Khan remained runner-up as the International Karakoram Marathon concluded Thursday at PAF Naltar in Gilgit, says a press release.

The third position was bagged by Ubaidur Rehman of Gilgit.

In the female 42-km race, foreigners dominated and won the first three coveted positions. Caroline Drew from UK was first to complete the race in 4:44:10 while Canadian Heather Lee got second position. Hungarian Edit Kiss finished third in the race.

Shahid Ali got first position in the 21-km race, whereas Adnan Khan and Nazar Shah won second and third positions, respectively.

In the same category for

females, Nadia Rahim outpaced her rivals while Kokab Sarwar and Sobia Ali trailed behind at second and third positions.

It was an historic moment for Pakistan, when over 150 charged athletes from across the world ran a marathon in the picturesque valley of Naltar. Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan was the chief guest at the

closing ceremony.