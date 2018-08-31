Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Sports

August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aslam Khan wins Karakoram Marathon

ISLAMABAD: Aslam Khan from Ghizar Gilgit won 42-km Race with a record time 3:43:59 whereas local sensation Ishaq Khan remained runner-up as the International Karakoram Marathon concluded Thursday at PAF Naltar in Gilgit, says a press release.

The third position was bagged by Ubaidur Rehman of Gilgit.

In the female 42-km race, foreigners dominated and won the first three coveted positions. Caroline Drew from UK was first to complete the race in 4:44:10 while Canadian Heather Lee got second position. Hungarian Edit Kiss finished third in the race.

Shahid Ali got first position in the 21-km race, whereas Adnan Khan and Nazar Shah won second and third positions, respectively.

In the same category for

females, Nadia Rahim outpaced her rivals while Kokab Sarwar and Sobia Ali trailed behind at second and third positions.

It was an historic moment for Pakistan, when over 150 charged athletes from across the world ran a marathon in the picturesque valley of Naltar. Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan was the chief guest at the

closing ceremony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!