BD axe Sabbir, Anamul from squad

DHAKA: Bangladesh have dropped batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Anamul Haque from their 15-man squad for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month, a cricket official said Thursday.

Middle-order Sabbir and opener Anamul paid the price for poor performances during Bangladesh’s win over the West Indies in a three-match One-Day International series last month.

Sabbir, who concluded a six-month ban from domestic cricket in June for assaulting a fan, accumulated just 27 runs in the series while Anamul made 33.

“Sabbir’s form is really bad, so it was difficult to keep him in the squad.

“His selection had nothing to do with his disciplinary problems,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

“We dropped Anamul as he could not fulfil our expectations in West Indies,” he added.

All-rounder Ariful Haque and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Mithun were picked instead for the squad.

Bangladesh are in Pool B in the Asia Cup alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Abu Haider.