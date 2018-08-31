ASIA CUP: Azhar dropped, Imad recalled for camp

LAHORE: Former skipper Azhar Ali was unable to find a place in the 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup as the national selection committee made the announcement on Thursday.

The team chosen for the tournament, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28, was announced after deliberation between selection committee, head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The camp will take place from September 3-10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their most-anticipated encounter against India in Dubai on September 19.

Players picked for training camp are Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf.

Meanwhile, tickets for Pakistan’s Asia Cup group stage match against India to be played in Dubai on September 19 have been sold out.

The initial batch of tickets for the match sold out within hours, leading to additional tickets being made available online.

The second batch of tickets also sold out quickly.

Apart from India, Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 in Dubai. The tournament will begin on September 15 with the final on September 28.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.