Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Sports

GN
Geo News
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ASIA CUP: Azhar dropped, Imad recalled for camp

LAHORE: Former skipper Azhar Ali was unable to find a place in the 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup as the national selection committee made the announcement on Thursday.

The team chosen for the tournament, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28, was announced after deliberation between selection committee, head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The camp will take place from September 3-10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their most-anticipated encounter against India in Dubai on September 19.

Players picked for training camp are Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf.

Meanwhile, tickets for Pakistan’s Asia Cup group stage match against India to be played in Dubai on September 19 have been sold out.

The initial batch of tickets for the match sold out within hours, leading to additional tickets being made available online.

The second batch of tickets also sold out quickly.

Apart from India, Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 in Dubai. The tournament will begin on September 15 with the final on September 28.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!