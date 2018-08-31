Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

X
Xinhua
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hamas expects ceasefire with Israel to be decided soon

GAZA: The Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip said the prospect of an Egyptian-sponsored cease-fire agreement with Israel will be decided in two weeks, the local news website Palestine Now reported Thursday.

The remarks by Yahya Sinwar came during a four-hour meeting with writers and political analysts at his office in Gaza City on Wednesday evening.“In two weeks, the prospect of the calm agreement will be clear and by mid-October, the Palestinian citizens of Gaza will notice the positive changes, if the efforts of Cairo prosper,” Sinwar told the meeting.

Meanwhile, he denied that the negotiations in the Egyptian capital have promised an airport for Gaza in the Israeli city of Eilat or a seaport in Cyprus.“Hamas seeks a calm agreement without paying any political price,” he noted. Sinwar also threatened that Hamas could “keep the sirens wail in central Israel for six months” if no cease-fire is reached.

Over the issue of the Palestinian territory, Sinwar insists on “a Palestinian state from the (Mediterranean) Sea to the Jordan River” as the “ultimate goal” despite the temporary acceptance of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders. He also accused Fatah party of “trying to erase the presence of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.” The Hamas chief in Gaza revealed that his movement is working with regional and international partners.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!