Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

REUTERS
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian opposition raps Modi over ‘failed’ ban on high-value notes

NEW DELHI: India´s main opposition Congress party on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after central bank data showed that his shock 2016 move to ban high-value notes failed to meet his key objective of flushing out money hidden from the tax man.

Modi withdrew 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation to make hoarded cash, or black money, worthless. It aimed to bring billions of dollars worth of cash in unaccounted wealth into the mainstream economy and to hit the finances of militant groups suspected of using fake 500 rupee notes to fund operations.

But the move, widely known as demonetisation, badly hurt India´s cash-dependent economy and caused tremendous hardship to people forced to line up outside banks before the notes ceased to be legal tender. Data released on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that almost the entire amount of withdrawn currency had returned to banks, meaning Modi may have misjudged cash hoarding.

The data gave Congress a major issue to hit back at Modi months before three big state polls and a general election due early next year. "The PM had promised that black money, terror funding, and fake currency will be eradicated," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the fourth-generation politician from the fabled Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, told a news conference.

"The RBI annual report proves that all his objectives failed," said Gandhi, adding he believed the demonetisation was meant to benefit a handful of Modi´s "capitalist friends". Congress then flooded its Twitter page with graphics purporting to show that demonetisation had cost India 1.5 million jobs, some 80 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) in printing of new notes and a 1.5 percentage point drop in economic growth. Modi´s office did not immediately respond to an email after business hours on Thursday seeking comment on the Congress accusations.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, one of Modi´s top trouble shooters, said demonetisation had helped India to move from a "tax non-compliant society to a tax-compliant society".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!