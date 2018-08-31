Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

I
INP
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China engages in normal military cooperation with Afghanistan

BEIJING: China on Thursday denied reports that it plans to deploy troops to Afghanistan, saying the neighbours are engaged merely in “normal military and security cooperation.”

Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Wu Qian said some media’s reports that hundreds of People’s Liberation Army soldiers are to man a base in eastern Afghanistan are “simply not true.”

China shares a narrow border with Afghanistan in the remote Wakhan corridor region and is wary of the country’s violence and chronic instability overflowing into its restless Xinjiang region, Wu Qian said while responding to a question during his monthly briefing held here.

However, Wu said China, like other nations, is helping Afghanistan increase its defense capabilities, particularly in the area of counter-terrorism. While rejecting reports of building a base in Afghanistan, spokesman further China was supporting Afghanistan’s defence and counter-terrorism efforts.

He said “China and the international community are all supporting Afghanistan to strengthen its defence and counterterrorism building efforts.” The spokesman said that at present, both the countries were in communication and coordination about the relevant matter.

“China is willing to continue working hard with Afghanistan to jointly protect both countries and regional security and stability,” Wu said. Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson had also rejected a media report that China had begun to build a military training camp in the Wakhan corridor in Afghanistan. “It is understood that the relevant reports are not true,” spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!