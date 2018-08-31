Girl raped in RHC

PHOOLNAGAR: A minor girl was raped in the Phoolnagar Rural Health Centre on Thursday. Eight-year-old (B) visited the RHC with her relatives where accused Jameel took her to a room of the RHC and raped her. A nurse rushed to the room hearing the girl crying and overpowered the accused with the help of other people. The police reached and took the boy into custody.