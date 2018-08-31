PM Imran used helicopter only twice: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s senior leader Naeemul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan only flew by helicopter twice, adding that an unnecessary debate is going on the issue on media, Geo News reported. In a statement Thursday, Naeem said the prime minister used copter twice in a week while travelling to and from Bani Gala. The premier flew to Bani Gala Friday and came back to PM House in Islamabad Monday, he added. The ruling party faced severe criticism after it emerged that prime minister uses helicopter to fly between the two destinations. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later defended the use, and said the fuel costs only Rs25 per km and hence is more economical and practical instead of going by road.