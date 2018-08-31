Former NBP chief moves court

ISLAMABAD: President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed Khan on Thursday challenged the government's decision to remove him from his post in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The federal cabinet, during its last meeting, had given approval for removal of Saeed Khan as president of the NBP over allegations of money laundering. Saeed Khan’s petition has been fixed for hearing today (Friday). The IHC judge Athar Minallah would hear the petition.

In his petition, Saeed Ahmed has made the prime minister, finance secretary, Cabinet Division, State Bank governor and board of directors of NBP as respondents. The petitioner says he is a contractual employee and has never violated rules and regulations; neither is any departmental inquiry pending against him.

Saeed Khan further stated in the petition that neither any charge was framed against him, nor was he served any show-cause notice, maintaining that suspending him without listening to his stance was illegal.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the notification of his suspension null and void, and allow him to continue working as the NBP president until January 2019.