Shujaat files nomination papers for Talagang by-election

LAHORE: Nomination papers of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have been filed for NA-65 Chakwal II (Talagang) by-election as a joint candidate of his party and the PTI.

From this constituency Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was elected with a heavy majority who had later vacated the seat.

Shujaat enjoys the support of leaders and workers of the two parties, former parliamentarians as well as notables of the area and prominent personalities of all spheres of life and the people.

Meanwhile, nomination papers of Chaudhry Salik Hussain have also been field for this seat as an alternate candidate.

At the time of filing of the nomination papers, a large number of leaders of PML and PTI, local body’s representatives and notables of the area were present who heartily welcomed Shujaat and said everyone would fully support him to ensure win with a big majority.