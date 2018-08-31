Inquiry report declares ex-DPO guilty

LAHORE: An enquiry committee, constituted to probe the issue of Khawar Maneka altercation with former district police officer Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal, has completed its report, declaring the DPO guilty, sources said.

The enquiry report has been sent to IG Punjab, which he will present to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday (today). The report says that Gondal violated the rules and highlighted the issue on the social media with a wrong approach. The report concludes that the DPO refrained from taking action against the accused cops despite receiving a complaint. It said the IG was kept unaware of the important issue.

Fire at Hall Road plaza Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were gutted when a fire erupted in Sarwar Plaza at Hall Road due to unknown reason on Thursday night.

Rescue-1122 fire service reached the scene and started rescue operation. Mobile accessories were also reduced to ashes. Firefighters said fire broke out at the fourth and fifth floor of the plaza. The firefighters were continuing efforts to extinguish fire till filing of the report.