Efforts for quality education praised

MULTAN: Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kayani paid a surprise visit to Multan Public School and College boys wing and interacted with students in classes on Thursday.

He appreciated academic staff and their efforts of imparting quality education to students. He checked attendance of teachers and visited different classrooms and put questions to students. The commissioner chatted with the students on different topics and appreciated the institution’s academic staff on contributing for the grooming of new generation.

He checked standard of English language of students that is being imparted in the school from lower grade. Talking to academic staff, the commissioner said the divisional administration was taking special measures for quality education.

He said the principal of Public School and academic staff was recruited purely on merit and impact received in term of quality education. He said measures were taken for the up-gradation of hostel, swimming pool and construction of new laboratories. He assured the academic staff of raising their benefits and salaries on demonstrating good performance. He asked the administration to hold meetings of Board of Governors of the institution regularly to decide matters relating to administrative affairs and students’ fees. Principal Samina Khan, Headmaster Senior School Khawaja Riaz and other academic staff members were also present on the occasion.