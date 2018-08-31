Power outages intensify

LAHORE: A major part of the provincial metropolis plunged into darkness for hours following a major breakdown in the power transmission and distribution network while outages have also intensified once again.

The blackouts have started more often lately especially during the last one month. In urban areas, people have to face outages for about 4-10 hours while people living in rural areas had to brave loadshedding for 8-14 hours.

Another frequent problem associated with the power supply has been low voltage in suburban as well as rural areas, forcing people to rely on fans only for beating the muggy weather. The low voltage also damaged electrical appliances.

It is learnt that following a dip in river inflows, power generation from hydel power stations also started to decline, forcing energy planners to increase outages accordingly. Moreover, several thermal power stations are not operational due to lack of payments. Official sources confirmed that newly built thermal power plants located in load centers are also not fully functional.

Against demand of 5,600mw, the quota of Lahore Electric Supply Company was only 3,700mw, leaving a huge gap of 1,900mw, which translated into forced as well as planned outages of several hours daily. Unfortunately, there is no mechanism with LESCO that can guide its consumers about planned outages. LESCO customer service, according to consumers, is still a non-starter. The official concerned, including SDOs seldom attend calls of consumers, it is alleged.

As far as unannounced loadsheding is concerned, people are totally at the mercy of power distribution companies. There is no time of power shutdown. It can be anytime, said Uzair, a resident of Model Town. We used to see a bit smooth the power supply lately. However, during last several weeks, the electricity supply situation becomes a nuisance for the consumers in posh areas as well, he lamented.