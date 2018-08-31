Boy’s murder leads to rail, road blockade

TOBA TEK SINGH: Shorkot Cantonment-Jhang rail track and Toba roads were blocked for more than two and a half hours on Thursday by the protesters who had put the body of a murdered boy on the road after closing a railway crossing near Chak 327/GB.

They said that Mustafa of Chak 327/GB was kidnapped by a poultry farm owner and his accomplices as a suspected theft accused of goats.

They allegedly tortured him for five days, forcing him to confess the theft. When his condition deteriorated, they handed him over to Chuttiana police where policemen also tortured him. He was handed over to his family on August 25.

Later, he succumbed to injuries. They were demanding registration of a murder case.

Chuttiana police SHO held talks with them and assured them that after getting autopsy of the deceased, a murder case would be registered against those who tortured him. The body was shifted to hospital after the protest.

When contacted, district police PRO Attaullah claimed that the police had neither arrested nor tortured the victim.

It was the poultry farm owner and his accomplices who had tortured him.

Meanwhile, an FIR had been registered against the eight nominated accused and three unidentified persons on the application of Malik M Boota, father of the victim. Accused poultry farm owner Shahid, his brother Mujahid, Irfan, Jahanzeb, Abdullah, Lala, Abdul Rehman, Barkat and their three unidentified accomplices had also been booked in the FIR.

12 submit papers for PP-118 by-election: Some twelve candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday at Gojra for PP-118 by-election scheduled on October 14.

They are District Council chairperson Fauzia Khalid, wife of PML-N MNA Khalid Javed Warraich, PTI defeated candidate Asad Zaman Cheema, ex MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich, his elder brother ex-MNA Amjad Ali Warraich, ex-MNA Farkanda Amjad Warraich, wife of Amjad Ali Warraich, ex-MPA from Toba Amjad Ali Javed, Usman Cheema, Usman Bhalli, Asadullah, Fauzia Kausar, advocate Chaudhry Abbas Ali and Mansoor Ahmad Bhangoo. MNA Khalid Javed Warraich had won this seat and now he has vacated it.

NEW TRAIN: Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Sufian Sarfraz Dogar Thursday said soon a new train would be started from Shorkot Cantonment for Lahore via Toba and Faisalabad.

Talking to reporters at Gojra railway station during his visit, the DS said dilapidated building of Gojra railway station would also soon be reconstructed.

He directed local officials to immediately get the railways land vacated from grabbers. He also visited Toba station.