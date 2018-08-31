Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Top Story

P
Pr
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

APNS opposes merger of media regulatory authorities

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society appreciates that the government is contemplating to reform the present structure of the state managed media bodies. However, the proposed merger of various media regulatory authorities into the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority would be problematic and counterproductive as the Press Council was formed as a voluntary organization whereas PEMRA is a regulatory body formed by the government with a different role.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS, hoped that any law or amendment, if required, will be undertaken in consultation with the APNS and other stakeholders. The APNS office bearers recalled that the previous government had also proposed a law which was strongly opposed by the media organizations, as it affected the freedom of press won by the media after a prolonged and protracted struggle. They stated that in the last year of the previous government, the Ministry of Information had dug out a notorious law promulgated by the military dictator, General Ayub Khan from the dustbin of history and presented it to the last government with a new title. However, at the strong protest of the media organizations, the proposed law was withdrawn. The APNS is of the considered opinion that any proposed law if it contravenes the provisions of 18th Amendment and the freedom of Press as enshrined in Article 19 and 19A of Constitution of Pakistan will not be acceptable to the media.

The APNS also pointed out that after the 18th Amendment, legislation in relation to newspapers, books and printing presses has become an exclusive provincial subject. The APNS hoped that the new government will ensure a meaningful consultation with the stakeholders in the media before considering any structural changes in the state managed media bodies. The APNS office bearers are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not support enactment of any law inconsistent with the freedom of press and expression.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!