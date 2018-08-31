Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, assured that the government would provide all resources required to maintain capability and capacity of the Army.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Afridi and secretary defence. The prime minister said that Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach, the same challenges would be overcome.

"Pakistan is destined to rise and Inshallah we shall rise staying positively relevant in the comity of the nations," said Imran Khan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister and the ministers were given detailed briefings on security environment, threat spectrum and response. Updates on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, ongoing operation Raddul Fassad, Karachi situation and Khushal Balochistan programme were also given.

The prime minister appreciated professionalism, operational readiness and contributions and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the prime minister for his visit and posing confidence in the Army. The army chief assured that the Pakistan Army shall Inshallah continue to deliver on nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out guard. Imran Khan laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The prime minister was introduced to all Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the GHQ. Imran Khan also had meeting with the COAS.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!