Apollo Club triumphant in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: Apollo Club moved into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Ludhiana Gymkhana by 7 wickets at the Township Greens ground.

Scores: Ludhiana Gymkhana 207 all out in 39.1 overs (Umer Siddique 24, Fahad Munir 22, Shahzad 42, Jamshaid Ahmed 31, Saeedullah 27, Asad Rafiq 4/38, M Akhlaq 2/31, Nasir Ahmed 2/47). Apollo Club 209/3 in 36.3 overs (M Akhlaq 76, Hafiz Umer 88, Khuram 22*, Intisar 2/23).