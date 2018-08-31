Apollo Club triumphant in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Club moved into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Ludhiana Gymkhana by 7 wickets at the Township Greens ground.
Scores: Ludhiana Gymkhana 207 all out in 39.1 overs (Umer Siddique 24, Fahad Munir 22, Shahzad 42, Jamshaid Ahmed 31, Saeedullah 27, Asad Rafiq 4/38, M Akhlaq 2/31, Nasir Ahmed 2/47). Apollo Club 209/3 in 36.3 overs (M Akhlaq 76, Hafiz Umer 88, Khuram 22*, Intisar 2/23).
