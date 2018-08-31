Thai superfan bangs the drum at Asian Games

JAKARTA: Thai superfan Parinya Weerawong has been cheering at international sports events for 15 years, but his enthusiasm was undiminished at the Asian Games as he jammed flags into his hat and beat drums hanging from his waist.

The 60-year-old petro-chemical company employee sported a traditional Thai scarlet outfit in Jakarta, where he devoted most of his boundless energy to the weight-lifting and boxing.“I came to cheer for many sports that I could get the tickets to get into. If some sports play at the same time, I couldn’t cheer for them so I send my regards,” said Weerawong, showing off his flag-painted cheeks.

Weerawong, who has been to 10 Southeast Asian Games, six Asian Games and three Olympics, has spent close to a hundred thousand dollars touring the world.But the Thai sports authorities now pay for his accommodation, saying it helps the nation’s athletes, and he gets help from his company for the travel costs.