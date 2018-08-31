Piutau out of Premiership opener

LONDON: Star signing Charles Piutau will miss Bristol’s English Premiership opener against Bath on Friday after suffering a shoulder injury in a pre-season friendly.

The former All Black, a reported Â£1 million ($1.3 million) arrival from Ulster, is due to see a specialist this weekend after the incident in a match against Connacht.The New Zealand fullback’s absence is a major blow for Bristol on their return to top-flight English rugby.

There are a number of other new faces for last season’s Championship winners, including former Australia Test flanker George Smith and ex-Gloucester prop John Afoa.“We can’t wait to get going,” said Bristol head coach Pat Lam. “It should be a great night for the supporters, and the sense of responsibility — to do our best and play as a team — goes right across the team because we want to inspire these fans and hopefully they will keep coming back.”