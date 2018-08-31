Piutau out of Premiership opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Star signing Charles Piutau will miss Bristol’s English Premiership opener against Bath on Friday after suffering a shoulder injury in a pre-season friendly.
The former All Black, a reported Â£1 million ($1.3 million) arrival from Ulster, is due to see a specialist this weekend after the incident in a match against Connacht.The New Zealand fullback’s absence is a major blow for Bristol on their return to top-flight English rugby.
There are a number of other new faces for last season’s Championship winners, including former Australia Test flanker George Smith and ex-Gloucester prop John Afoa.“We can’t wait to get going,” said Bristol head coach Pat Lam. “It should be a great night for the supporters, and the sense of responsibility — to do our best and play as a team — goes right across the team because we want to inspire these fans and hopefully they will keep coming back.”
LONDON: Star signing Charles Piutau will miss Bristol’s English Premiership opener against Bath on Friday after suffering a shoulder injury in a pre-season friendly.
The former All Black, a reported Â£1 million ($1.3 million) arrival from Ulster, is due to see a specialist this weekend after the incident in a match against Connacht.The New Zealand fullback’s absence is a major blow for Bristol on their return to top-flight English rugby.
There are a number of other new faces for last season’s Championship winners, including former Australia Test flanker George Smith and ex-Gloucester prop John Afoa.“We can’t wait to get going,” said Bristol head coach Pat Lam. “It should be a great night for the supporters, and the sense of responsibility — to do our best and play as a team — goes right across the team because we want to inspire these fans and hopefully they will keep coming back.”
Comments