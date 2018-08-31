Punjab Under-15 BoysFootball Cup kicks off today

LAHORE: Punjab Under-15 Boys Football Cup will kick off under the banner of Sports Board Punjab at Punjab Football Stadium from August 31, 2018.

The championship will be held with the collaboration of Punjab Football Association (PbFA) under the approved FIFA rules. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at 7.00pm on August 31 while the opening match will be played between Lahore and DG Khan.

Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, in a press conference on Thursday, announced that all the nine Divisional teams have been divided into three groups – Group A (Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan), Group B (Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad), Group C (Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala).

President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Salman Butt and Mian Rizwan were also present in the press conference.

Addressing the press conference, Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab has initiated a move to work with sports associations of province to produce better results in the sports field. “Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup is a part of that move and a joint venture being staged by Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Football Association,” he added.

Aamir Jan further said that partnership between Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Football Association will definitely produce excellent results and we are quite hopeful that Punjab will have good representation in national football team in near future. “We are inviting students from different schools to watch the exciting matches of the tournament”.

Aamir Jan told the mediamen that the final of the tournament will be played with national zeal keeping in view the historic occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. “Several top singers will sing national and patriotic songs on this great occasion,” he revealed.

President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider on this occasion thanked DG SBP for extending every kind of support for the holding of U-15 Football Championship. He said that all the teams have been selected after open trials at district level. “Strict scrutiny will be conducted before the tournament and any doubtful player will be sent for wrist tests if necessary.