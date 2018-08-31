UAE, Oman taste victories in Asia Cup qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR: UAE made it two wins out of two in the Asia Cup qualifier, while it is the other way round for Nepal who succumbed to their second successive defeat.

Chirag Suri and Ahmed Raza were once again the star performers for UAE in their 78-run win at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.Opting to bowl, Nepal had to face the wrath of the UAE opening batsman - Suri and Ashfaq Ahmed once again got their team off to a flier. The former reached his second fifty plus score in the tournament and though teenage sensation Sandeep Lamichhane put the brakes in the middle overs with a four-fer, Adnan Mufti’s quickfire 57 took UAE to 254.

Nepal’s response never really got going, opener Subash Khakurel held one end up as wickets fell at the other and scored a fifty, but it came off 97 balls. Ahmed Raza ran through the middle order and finished with figures of 4 for 37. The lower order fought valiantly and reduced the margin of defeat.

Brief scores: UAE 254/9 in 50 overs (Chirag Suri 65, Adnan Mufti 57, Ashfaq Ahmed 45; Sandeep Lamichhane 4/24) beat Nepal 176 in 48.5 overs (Subash Khakurel 50, Dipendra Singh Airee 40; Ahmed Raza 4/37, M Naveed 3/48) by 78 runs.

Malaysia and Oman had caused upsets on the opening day of Asia Cup qualifier, beating higher-ranked Hong Kong and Nepal respectively. On Thursday, the two teams were involved in a thriller at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, which saw Oman edging past the hosts by two wickets and with four balls to spare.

Oman decided to insert Malaysia into bat and the bowlers did a good job of keeping a lid on the scoring rate and picking wickets at regular intervals. Only Virandeep Singh managed to convert his start into something substantial for Malaysia and his unbeaten 74 took them to a respectable 198.

There was no fifty in Oman’s innings but they still managed to overhaul the target courtesy Ajay Lalcheta’s composed 44. The middle order batsman remained unbeaten and capitalised on a steady start provided by the top order. Abdul Rashid’s 4 for 30 and Muhammad Anwar’s 3 for 36 went in vain as Oman scrapped through.

Brief scores: Malaysia 198/8 in 50 overs (Virandeep Singh 74*; Bilal Khan 3/28, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt 3/43) lost to Oman 199/8 in 49.2 overs (Ajay Lalcheta 44*, Vaibhav Wategaonkar 39; Abdul Rashid 4/30, Muhammad Anwar 3/36) by 2 wickets. Hong Kong made amends for the loss against Malaysia in their first game of the Asia Cup Qualifier by beating Singapore at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Nadeem Ahmed, who’s four-fer went in vain in the previous game, set up the victory by claiming another four-wicket haul.

Anushman Rath, the Hong Kong captain, decided to bowl and his opening bowlers - Tanwir Afzal and Ehsan Nawaz responded with four quick wickets. Singapore made a slight recovery after the early jolt, but the introduction of Ahmed’s left-arm spin wrecked havoc and they were bundled out for 150. Only Abhiraj Singh, the team’s highest scorer with 42, showed some resistance towards Hong Kong’s bowling attack.

Brief scores: Singapore 150 in 41.2 overs (Abhiraj Singh 42; Nadeem Ahmed 4/30, Ehsan Nawaz 2/27, Tanwir Afzal 2/31) lost to Hong Kong 154/5 in 34.2 overs (Kinchit Shah 47*, Nizakat Khan 36; Selladore Vijayakumar 3/25) by 5 wickets.