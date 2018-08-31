Fri August 31, 2018
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man’s Pakistan

Going the way of China

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Sports

AFP
August 31, 2018

West retires from NBA

SAN FRANCISCO: David West, a power forward who played 15 seasons in the NBA and won titles with Golden State the past two seasons, announced his retirement Thursday on social media.

“I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA,” West wrote in a statement. “After 15 seasons, I have decided to retire from the game of basketball.“I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches and fans throughout this experience. To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful.”

West, an American who turned 38 on Wednesday, was the 18th overall selection in the 2003 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets and played for the team until 2011, when he joined the Indiana Pacers. He went to San Antonio for the 2015-16 campaign and spent his final two seasons with Golden State, helping the Warriors to back-to-back NBA crowns as a reserve.

West, a two-time NBA All-Star, averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game over 1,034 career NBA appearances.

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

