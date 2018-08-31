Marseille sign Radonjic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARSEILLE: Marseille on Thursday confirmed the signing of Serbian forward Nemanja Radonjic, who arrives from Red Star Belgrade on a five-year deal with the French league giants. No financial details of the move were given. The 22-year-old winger scored 11 goals in 46 matches, in all competitions, for Red Star last season as they won the Serbian league title.
