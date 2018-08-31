RCB appoint Kirsten as new head coach

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as the head coach and mentor of the side starting from IPL 2019. Kirsten will take over from Daniel Vettori, who transitioned from player to coach at the beginning of IPL 2013 and spent a total of eight years with the franchise.Kirsten’s appointment arrives as pressure mounts on the franchise to land an IPL silverware. RCB are one of only three franchises that played the first season in 2008 but are yet to win the title.