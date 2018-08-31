Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Sports

AFP
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Rocketman’ soars togold, shaves moustache

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s “Pocket Rocketman” Azizulhasni Awang powered to men’s sprint gold in the Asian Games track cycling on Thursday — and then shaved off his moustache to celebrate.

The pint-sized former world champion, who is 1.66m (5ft 5in) tall, beat Japan’s Fukaya Tomohiro in two heats in the final before greeting his excited Malaysian fans. Azizulhasni, who won Olympic keirin bronze in 2016, and the world title in 2017, then had his moustache shaved off by his coach in ceremonial style trackside, using an electric razor. “I kept the moustache when I came to Jakarta to look a bit more fierce. Part of my gameplan,” he explained. “Luckily I delivered a sprint gold which was unexpected.

“It meant a lot because for the last two Asian Games I did not win a (sprint) gold medal. Ended fourth in Guangzhou and Incheon. There’s always something I have to fine-tune in my sprint... I learn from my mistakes.”

Azizulhasni said that his good performance in the sprint will give him a boost as he goes for keirin gold on Friday. He already has a silver from the men’s team sprint event with Shah Firdaus and Muhammad Fadhil Zonis.

“My ultimate goal is to qualify for Tokyo 2020 and to deliver the first ever gold medal for our country Malaysia. It (this medal) has boosted my motivation and confidence level,” Azizulhasni said.“Still a long way to go, but this is one of the steps that I have taken. Still lot of hard work. I always want to be better. Bronze in Rio, I have to go better than that.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!