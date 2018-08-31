Sarah inrecord form at Asian Games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Hong Kong’s Sarah Lee Wai-sze blazed to a tournament-record 10.583 seconds as she set out to defend her women’s sprint title at the Asian Games on Thursday. The 31-year-old former Olympic bronze medallist, who claimed keirin gold on Tuesday, set the new mark in the qualifying round before she sailed past India’s Aleena Reji in the quater-finals. The morning session also witnessed an Asian record in the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit qualification with South Korea’s Lee Ju-mi setting the track on fire with a timing of 3:33.048. Korea’s Lee will take on Wang Hong of China for the gold, while Ayustina Delia Priatna of Indonesia and Taiwan’s Huang Ting-ying will face off for bronze.
JAKARTA: Hong Kong’s Sarah Lee Wai-sze blazed to a tournament-record 10.583 seconds as she set out to defend her women’s sprint title at the Asian Games on Thursday. The 31-year-old former Olympic bronze medallist, who claimed keirin gold on Tuesday, set the new mark in the qualifying round before she sailed past India’s Aleena Reji in the quater-finals. The morning session also witnessed an Asian record in the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit qualification with South Korea’s Lee Ju-mi setting the track on fire with a timing of 3:33.048. Korea’s Lee will take on Wang Hong of China for the gold, while Ayustina Delia Priatna of Indonesia and Taiwan’s Huang Ting-ying will face off for bronze.
Comments