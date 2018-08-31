Sarah inrecord form at Asian Games

JAKARTA: Hong Kong’s Sarah Lee Wai-sze blazed to a tournament-record 10.583 seconds as she set out to defend her women’s sprint title at the Asian Games on Thursday. The 31-year-old former Olympic bronze medallist, who claimed keirin gold on Tuesday, set the new mark in the qualifying round before she sailed past India’s Aleena Reji in the quater-finals. The morning session also witnessed an Asian record in the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit qualification with South Korea’s Lee Ju-mi setting the track on fire with a timing of 3:33.048. Korea’s Lee will take on Wang Hong of China for the gold, while Ayustina Delia Priatna of Indonesia and Taiwan’s Huang Ting-ying will face off for bronze.