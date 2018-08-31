Fri August 31, 2018
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man’s Pakistan

Going the way of China

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

AFP
August 31, 2018

Zhang, 14, claims second diving medal

JAKARTA: China’s powerhouse divers secured a one-two in the women’s 10 metre platform on Thursday, with Si Yajie taking gold to successfully defend her Asian Games title. Nineteen-year-old Si, an Olympic silver medallist, never looked seriously threatened by Zhang Jiaqi, 14 — but later claimed she had not anticipated the win over her younger rival. “I’m feeling quite emotional, I did not expect this,” Si said after securing the top spot with 405.45. Zhang — nicknamed “Little Fu Mingzia” after the Chinese diving great — opened with an outstanding forward three-and-a-half somersaults in front of a sea of boisterous, red-shirted China fans. But in the end Si’s experience saw her through and she won with a remarkably consistent 8.5 average on all five rounds. “I felt the pressure a little bit,” said the tiny Zhang, looking overwhelmed among a scrum of reporters. “But she (Si) is a bit older and has taught me how to cope,” added Zhang, who won the synchronised 10 metre platform on Tuesday with Zhang Minjie, who was celebrating her 14th birthday. Zhang Jiaqi finished on 395.30, as North Korea’s Kim Mi Rae landed bronze with 367.90.

