Fri August 31, 2018
Agencies
August 31, 2018

Mustafizur eager to continue his developmentat Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman believes he operated at only 60 percent to his ability in the just-concluded series against West Indies and hopes to do better in Asia Cup.

Mustafizur bagged 13 wickets in the six limited-over games in West Indies and topped the wicket-taking charts in the T20Is, by taking eight wickets in three matches but was still left unsatisfied with such performance.

“I could not give my hundred percent while bowling in the West Indies. I would say, I have utilized 60 percent of my ability,” Mustafizur told reporters at Mirpur. “Pacers need rhythm [in their bowling]. I am okay now, but I can find better rhythm. I still have the opportunity to improve in every area,” he added.

Mustafizur missed the T20I series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Test series in West Indies after picking up a toe injury while playing for Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League.

Injuries have haunted the left-arm seamer since he picked up the shoulder strain early into his career while playing in England’s T20 blast in 2016. In 2017, he sustained a grade-two lateral ankle injury while warming up with a football drill on the tour of South Africa, an injury that caused him to miss the start of BPL 2017.

