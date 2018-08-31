Fourth Test: Curran lifts England from the dumps

SOUTHAMPTON: England were dismissed for 246 after winning the toss on the first day of the fourth Test against India at Southampton on Thursday.

They were in dire straits at 86 for six before Sam Curran’s Test-best 78 revived the innings. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s attack with three wickets for 46 runs. England lead this five-match series 2-1.

Earlier, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took two wickets apiece to leave England struggling at 139 for six come tea on the first day of the fourth Test at Southampton on Thursday.

But after England had slumped to 86 for six, recalled left-handed batsmen Moeen Ali (30 not out) and Sam Curran (27 not out) shared a seventh-wicket stand of 53 that was unbroken at tea.

Bumrah had taken two wickets for 35 runs in 15 overs and fellow paceman Shami two for 38 in 13, with all India’s four seamers gaining sharp movement off a lightly grassed pitch.The 24-year-old Bumrah enjoyed a second-innings haul of five for 85 during India’s 203-run win in the third Test at Nottingham that cut England’s lead in this five-match series to 2-1.

He was quickly into the wickets again on Thursday after England captain Joe Root decided to bat first after winning the toss on a sunny morning. Bumrah struck with just his seventh delivery when, from over the wicket he had the struggling Keaton Jennings lbw for a duck, with the bemused left-hander leaving a ball that cut back into him when he thought it was going the other way. Number three batsman Root reprieved after a Bumrah review for lbw revealed a no-ball, fell leg before to Ishant Sharma to leave England 15 for two. Jonny Bairstow had been promoted to bat at number four despite a broken finger suffered at Trent Bridge that means he is unfit to keep wicket, with Jos Buttler set to deputise again behind the stumps as he did at Nottingham.Bairstow, however, edged Bumrah on six to give India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant a simple catch.

England 1st Innings:

A. Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17

K. Jennings lbw b Bumrah 0

J. Root lbw b Sharma 4

J. Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6

B. Stokes lbw b Shami 23

J. Buttler c Kohli b Shami 21

M. Ali c Bumrah b Ashwin 40

S. Curran b Ashwin 78

A. Rashid lbw b Sharma 6

S. Broad lbw b Bumrah 17

J. Anderson not out 0

Extras: (b23, lb9, nb2) 34

Total: (all out, 76.4 overs, 367 mins) 246

Fall: 1-1 (Jennings), 2-15 (Root), 3-28 (Bairstow), 4-36 (Cook), 5-69 (Buttler), 6-86 (Stokes), 7-167 (Ali), 8-177 (Rashid), 9-240 (Broad), 10-246 (Curran)

Bowling: Bumrah 20-5-46-3 (1nb); Sharma 16-6-26-2; Pandya 8-0-51-1 (1nb); Shami 18-2-51-2; Ashwin 14.4-3-40-2

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).