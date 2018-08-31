White US ex-cop gets 15 years in fatal shooting of black teen

CHICAGO: A white Texas ex-police officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a black teen, a rare case of a US officer convicted for using deadly force.

A jury found Roy Oliver guilty of murder Tuesday in the killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver shot Edwards in April 2017, when he was a Dallas area police officer. Oliver was subsequently fired from the force.

The same jury on Wednesday handed the 38-year-old Oliver his prison sentence. It was an exceedingly rare instance of a police officer being incarcerated for a high-profile questionable shooting, following a string of similar cases that stoked outrage but often lead to acquittals or no prosecutions at all.

Oliver had fired five bullets into a car full of teens, striking Edwards and killing him instantly.Oliver, who was with the police force of Balch Springs - a suburb in the Texas-Fort Worth metroplex - had been responding to a call of underage drinking at a party.