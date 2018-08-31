White US ex-cop gets 15 years in fatal shooting of black teen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHICAGO: A white Texas ex-police officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a black teen, a rare case of a US officer convicted for using deadly force.
A jury found Roy Oliver guilty of murder Tuesday in the killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver shot Edwards in April 2017, when he was a Dallas area police officer. Oliver was subsequently fired from the force.
The same jury on Wednesday handed the 38-year-old Oliver his prison sentence. It was an exceedingly rare instance of a police officer being incarcerated for a high-profile questionable shooting, following a string of similar cases that stoked outrage but often lead to acquittals or no prosecutions at all.
Oliver had fired five bullets into a car full of teens, striking Edwards and killing him instantly.Oliver, who was with the police force of Balch Springs - a suburb in the Texas-Fort Worth metroplex - had been responding to a call of underage drinking at a party.
