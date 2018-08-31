Fri August 31, 2018
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man's Pakistan

Going the way of China

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

AFP
August 31, 2018

How AI could help forecast quake aftershocks

TOKYO: Lightning might not strike twice, but earthquakes can. And forecasting where aftershocks will hit might be a bit easier thanks to an assist from artificial intelligence.

Aftershocks can be more destructive than the quakes they follow, making it all the more important for experts to be able to predict them. But while seismologists have methods to forecast when aftershocks will hit and how strong they will be, there is more uncertainty about how to predict where they will strike.

Hoping to address that, a group of researchers trained a “deep learning” programme with data about tens of thousands of earthquakes and aftershocks to see if they improve predictions. “The previous baseline for aftershock forecasting has a precision of around three percent across the testing data set. Our neural network approach has a precision of around six percent,” said Phoebe DeVries, co-author of the study published in the journal Nature on Thursday.

“This approach is more accurate because it was developed without a strongly held prior belief about where aftershocks ought to occur,” DeVries, a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard, told AFP.

