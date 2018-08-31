Fri August 31, 2018
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man's Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

AFP
August 31, 2018

Senegal court upholds 5-year term for leading politician Khalifa Sall

DAKAR: A Senegalese court on Thursday upheld a five-year jail term against leading politician Khalifa Sall in a ruling that bars him from running in presidential elections due next February. “The court confirms the judgement against Khalifa Sall,” a judge said. Sall, 62, who is mayor of Dakar, had described the charges against him as politically motivated. The reading of the verdict was attended by some of his supporters, but not by the mayor himself, under tight security. The politician was sentenced in March on charges of fraudulent use of public funds. The court of appeal also ordered him, alongside three other defendants, to pay 1.8 billion CFA francs (2.75 million euros). “We are not surprised. I have long ago stopped believing in this justice. This decision is not a legal one but a political one,” one of his lawyers, Cire Cledor Ly, told reporters. He was found not guilty on charges of criminal conspiracy, money laundering and misappropriating public funds. The trial has been closely followed in Senegal since the start of the year, throwing a spotlight on Sall’s high popularity and stirring debate over next year’s elections if he were to be convicted. Khalifa Sall intends to take his case to the supreme court in a last-ditch effort to run in the February poll, according to a source close to him who requested anonymity.

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!