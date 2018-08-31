Senegal court upholds 5-year term for leading politician Khalifa Sall

DAKAR: A Senegalese court on Thursday upheld a five-year jail term against leading politician Khalifa Sall in a ruling that bars him from running in presidential elections due next February. “The court confirms the judgement against Khalifa Sall,” a judge said. Sall, 62, who is mayor of Dakar, had described the charges against him as politically motivated. The reading of the verdict was attended by some of his supporters, but not by the mayor himself, under tight security. The politician was sentenced in March on charges of fraudulent use of public funds. The court of appeal also ordered him, alongside three other defendants, to pay 1.8 billion CFA francs (2.75 million euros). “We are not surprised. I have long ago stopped believing in this justice. This decision is not a legal one but a political one,” one of his lawyers, Cire Cledor Ly, told reporters. He was found not guilty on charges of criminal conspiracy, money laundering and misappropriating public funds. The trial has been closely followed in Senegal since the start of the year, throwing a spotlight on Sall’s high popularity and stirring debate over next year’s elections if he were to be convicted. Khalifa Sall intends to take his case to the supreme court in a last-ditch effort to run in the February poll, according to a source close to him who requested anonymity.