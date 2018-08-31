Monk removed as head of Chinese temple amid sex probe

BEIJING: The former head of China’s government-run Buddhist association has been removed as abbot of a Beijing temple following a sexual assault investigation, officials said. Xuecheng, a Communist Party member and abbot of Beijing’s Longquan Monastery, is one of the most prominent figures to face accusations in China’s growing #MeToo movement. He is under criminal investigation after a report by fellow monks accused him of sexual and financial improprieties, including coercing several nuns to have sex with him. Investigators had also uncovered evidence that his monastery had broken national financial rules. A prominent personality in Chinese Buddhist life with a social media following of millions, Xuecheng’s presence on China’s Twitter-like Weibo service has been silent since August 1, when he posted a statement rejecting the sexual assault claims. The Buddhist Association of China said in a statement the decision to remove him as abbot was made in a meeting last Friday after consulting a report by the country’s top religious authority. “We have removed Xuecheng as the abbot of Beijing Longquan Monastery,” it said. He had stepped down as head of the Buddhist association earlier this month.