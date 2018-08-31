Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

REUTERS
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eight Malaysian former spies under probe for graft

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of former agents from Malaysia’s foreign intelligence agency, including its chief, are being investigated for alleged misappropriation of government funds, a senior Malaysian anti-graft official said on Thursday.

The probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is the latest in a widening crackdown by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s government on corruption allegedly linked to the administration of his predecessor, Najib Razak. Earlier this week, the anti-graft agency arrested eight former officers of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), including its former head Hasanah Abdul Hamid, on suspicion of misappropriating about $12 million in government funds. “We are looking into possible abuse of power by the officers involved, and the misuse of funds, which we believe were government funds,” MACC’s deputy commissioner of operations Azam Baki said at a press conference. Investigators have seized about $6.5 million in cash and valuables from various locations, including the MEIO’s headquarters at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, the country’s administrative capital.

A Malaysian businessman with permanent residence status in the United Kingdom has also been detained, Azam said, adding that investigators were still looking for the remainder of the funds. He said authorities were still investigating the source of the funds, but did not rule out the possibility that the money was linked to billions of dollars allegedly stolen from Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). “Yes, we are looking into that angle also,” he said. The money was believed to have been brought into Malaysia from another country, he said, declining to name the country. Authorities in six countries, including Switzerland and the United States, are investigating how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009.The US Department of Justice says over $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund, with some of the money used to buy a private jet, a superyacht, Picasso paintings, jewellery and real estate. Najib has been charged with money laundering and corruption offences related to about $10 million allegedly transferred into his bank account from a former unit of 1MDB. He has plead not guilty to the charges

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!