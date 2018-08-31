Protests staged against planned exhibition of sacrilegious caricatures

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pasban Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club against the planned exhibition of sacrilegious caricatures in the Netherlands.

A far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders had said he intended to hold the sacrilegious sketches competition.

The activists of Pasban gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the Dutch politician and government of the Netherlands.

They asked the government to sever diplomatic relations with the country and take the issue to the United Nations. The protesters also asked the people to boycott the Dutch products.

MANSEHRA: The traders took to the streets here against planned publication of blasphemous caricatures. The protesters led by Hashim Khan marched through various roads and assembled outside the press club. The protesters, who were holding banners and placards, were raising slogans against the Netherlands.