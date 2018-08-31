Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI presidential nominee Arif Alvi meets lawmakers at CM’s House

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators, Members National Assembly and MPAs was held at Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar.

According to an official handout, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Assembly speaker, National Assembly deputy speaker and others attended the meeting.

Those in the meeting focused on voting for the PTI presidential nominee Dr Arif Alvi by the PTI legislators of the KP province and finalized strategy for that.

The chief minister welcomed all the guests and thanked them for participating in the meeting. He said Dr Arif Alvi had rendered great services to the PTI.

Mahmood Khan said his government had come to power this time with a different mindset showing zero tolerance to protocol culture because it is nothing but a state of delusion.

He said the new system of governance, introduced by the PTI would be strengthened and improved. “Transparency, corruption-free system and strengthening of institutions would be our priorities. We would ensure the provision of facilities for raising the life standard of the people,” he promised.

The chief minister said we would develop a system of delivery having an inbuilt mechanism for complaint and problems redressal system.

On this occasion Dr. Arif Alvi thanked chief minister, senators, MNAs and MPAs. He said Imran Khan had laid heavy responsibilities on his shoulders and he would never let him down.

Provincial Senior Minister Atif Khan highlighted the past contribution of Dr. Arif Alvi to the agenda and cause of the PTI.

Being a founding member of PTI, Dr Arif Alvi had never deviated from the party stated position. Terming him the most suitable and deserving candidate for the presidential slot, he said with surety that Arif Alvi was the best option for the nation to have him president.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response