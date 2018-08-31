Training for Customs agents continues for 4th day

PESHAWAR: The session to train the Customs agents about various rules, procedures and policies for clearing consignments for various trade agreements continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

The Directorate of Training and Research Customs Islamabad had organised the six-day training session for clearing, forwarding and border agents to educate them about the customs rules 2001, exports, imports and documentations, concessional statutory regulatory orders (SROs) for manufacturing industries, trade agreements, one-custom and Web Based One Customs developed (WEBCO) clearing procedures.

The Customs agents participated in the meeting in a large number. President, Frontier Customs Agents Group, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, thanked the Customs Collector Peshawar Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon and Director General Directorate of Training and Research Customs Islamabad, Muhammad Javed Ghani for arranging such an important training in Peshawar.

He said the training provided an opportunity to clearing, forwarding and border agents to learn a lot about various trade agreements, various procedures and completing the documentation of clearing of consignments.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said the customs agents were playing their role in generating more and more revenue for the government and enhancing imports and exports and asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take practical steps to solve the problems being faced by clearing, forwarding and border agents.