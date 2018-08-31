FDE to assess own colleges’ exam results

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has planned to examine the latest Higher Secondary School Certificate-II exam results of the government schools and colleges it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory, for necessary reforms.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, which conducts the HSSC and SSC examinations for these educational institutions, recently announced the HSSC-II exam results.

FDE director (academics and research) Abdul Waheed told the directors of colleges and model colleges, and all ICT area education officers by a formal communication to produce the subject wise HSSC-II exam results of their respective educational institutions to make strategies for improvement in results.

He said the schools and colleges were told to send in pass rate, GPA scores, grade wise results, and failure incidence.

The director said periodic evaluation of the annual exam results was intrinsic to academic excellence as it served as the basis for future strategies.

He said the results assessment also helped determine the vulnerable areas and potential difficulty of the system or policy.

“The FDE being the controlling authority mandated to engineer policies has planned to carry out the assessment of the exam results for taking tangible measures to bring reforms where needed,” he told the relevant officials.

He said the sought-after information should reach the FDE Academic and Research Wing by September 4.