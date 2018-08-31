Thesis defence

Islamabad: Ph.D scholar of Business Administration Department, Iqra University, Salman Ali Qureshi will defend his PhD dissertation titled ‘Impact of Financial Liberalisation on Capital Structure, Investment and Cost of Debt: A study of Large Scale Manufacturing Sector in Pakistan’ on Friday (September 7), at 2:30 p.m., says a press release.

Salman Ali Qureshi has completed his Ph.D dissertation under supervision of Dr. Syed Amir Shah.