Workshop on plagiarism eradication

Islamabad: Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised a three-day training workshop on 'Eradicating the Menace of Plagiarism by Using Turnitin' to educate the participants about use of Turnitin for curbing the illegal practice of plagiarism.

HEC focal person on anti-plagiarism, Dr. Zenab Jahan and Additional Director QEC, Dr. Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, were the Resource Persons of the workshop organised for all faculty members of the University.

The workshop aimed to help and guide the participants about use of Turnitin and its recent upgrades and functions. It comprised of two sessions.

In the first Session, Dr. Zainab Jehan, discussed the concept of Self-Plagiarism and identified many ways to avoid this menace.

She highlighted importance of integrity of research and emphasized that credit should be given to the real author of a work to ensure integrity for all citations, including self-citation to avoid self-plagiarism. This led to the session by Dr. Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, on functions of Turnitin. The participants were given training on key features of Turnitin for processing of academic texts, including theses, assignments, papers and research proposals.

Dr. Azam also briefed about, quickmark, grading and feedback of assignments, and interpretation of Turnitin Reports.