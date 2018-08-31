NAVTTC reserves 30% for imparting skills to females

Islamabad: National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has reserved 30 per cent quota for enrolment of females in skill development programme, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood told Senate.

Answering the question of Senator Faisal Javed, he said females are being imparted various skill development courses including beautician, dress making,fashion designing and fine arts.

He said the previous government has imparted technical training to over 200,000 youth under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP).

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other energy related projects are expected to generate 2 million jobs for skilled youth.

A sum of Rs780.322 million was spent on PMYSDP (Phase-I) in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Likewise a sum of Rs921.281 million was spent on PMYSDP (Phase-II) in 2014-15 and 2015-16. A total of 2,614.539 million was spent on implementing PMYSDP (Phase-III) in 2015-18. And an amount of Rs3,101 million was utilised by PMYSDP (Phase-IV) during 2017-18 and Rs3,095.5 million has been allocated for implementing PMYSDP during 2018-19.