Capital’s residents irked by garbage stench

Islamabad : The city’s waste-bins, due to civic authority’s inability to collect the garbage in time, are becoming breeding places for mosquito and also forcing the citizens to suffer teasing reek, eventually creating health hazards.

These over-stuffed dumpsters, with pouring out rubbish, are somehow becoming breeding grounds for diseases and call for immediate measures to rectify the situation.

Talking to APP, Poly Clinic’s Dr Sharif Astori said trash in monsoon should be lifted daily as rain water makes the waste generate pong and invite bacteria to grow which could affect the human respiratory system.

"The foul smell pollutes the air that spreads respiratory and skin related diseases among the residents of the surrounding areas," Astori added.

The Spokesperson termed it a bad example of sanitation rules which did not only affect human health but also affect animals.

"When the animals dig out that rubbish, it spreads bacteria and viruses in the locality," he added.

Another Health Expert Qasim Raza said asthma patients were more prone to the foul smell produced by these over-flowing garbage dumpsters.

It also plays havoc with the public moods, he added.

The people, who had to bear its smell all the day, might have more aggressive behaviour, Qasim claimed.

He explained that the bins mostly contained food waste.

Its initial breakdown and subsequent decomposition by the micro-organisms both created unpleasant smell.

A government employee in sector I-9, Muhammad Ismail called for placing these waste-containers outside the localities and practice of placing it before homes, shops, schools and playing grounds must be discouraged. Azam Baloch from Sector G-6 said he has been perturbed by the dumpster, placed in front of his home.

“These waste-bins must be placed out of residential areas as these eventually affect health of a locality”, he added.

"We are forced to keep our doors and windows shut to avoid this uninvited adversity," he said.

He urged the authorities concerned that if they could not put these uncovered bins outside the localities, at least it should apply insecticide or lime-powder on these over-stuffed dumpster.

Meanwhile, Sanitation of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Director Sardar Khan Zimri said that the Corporation was taking different measures to keep the city clean by fully utilising resources at its disposal.

He said the administration was also planning to outsource trash-picking to a private company for further streamlining the cleaning process.

Additionally, the Corporation was working out different options to recycle the garbage and utilise it for a constructive purpose like energy generation and making organic fertilizers.

The Director informed that the MCI was in the process of consultation with different bodies, for the waste disposal without impacting the environment and general health.

The outsourcing scheme was already operational in F sector series as pilot project had given positive results, he added.

Zimri regretted that the same project was put on hold due to paucity of funds a year ago and hoped “it will not face any hurdle this time on account of power transition between MCI and CDA.”

"We prefer to place them on street corners and collect 50 per cent garbage on daily basis besides disposing off the remaining as per set procedure.”