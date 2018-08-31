Minister visits NTC Headquarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters and took round of National Data Centre and other sections.
On the occasion, NTC Managing Director Brig (r) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the minister about working and achievements of NTC. The minister appreciated performance of NTC.
Islamabad: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters and took round of National Data Centre and other sections.
On the occasion, NTC Managing Director Brig (r) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the minister about working and achievements of NTC. The minister appreciated performance of NTC.
Comments