Minister visits NTC Headquarters

Islamabad: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters and took round of National Data Centre and other sections.

On the occasion, NTC Managing Director Brig (r) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the minister about working and achievements of NTC. The minister appreciated performance of NTC.