Pep talk at PSCA office

LAHORE: Noted educationist and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah has become the face of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. This was announced when he visited the office for his pep talk with the authority’s core workforce at the IC3 floor. The newly-inducted PSCA brand ambassador was received and briefed on infrastructure and operational scopes by PSCA Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan.