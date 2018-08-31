Career-oriented uniform education system demanded

LAHORE: Promotion of merit and career-oriented education system, besides ensuring that the jobs are vital to make youths’ role useful in Pakistan’s development while the government should revive the student unions and ensure job opportunities in every sector in its new youth policy.

These views were expressed by the students in the Jang Economic Session on ‘what should be government’s youth policy’ hosted by Sikandar Lodhi. Shahzeb Ahmed said that the government should ensure quality education, jobs and other facilities for youths which played important role in its success. He said only urban youth population should not be focused on rather the backward areas also be given importance. He called for business training before giving the business loans and strategies should be evolved according to the local areas requirements.

He suggested inclusion of youth representatives in provincial and federal cabinets and make student unions non-political.

Ali Ijaz said that youths can play vital role in Pakistan’s progress by promoting professional education and implementing merit strictly in which all institutions should play their important role. He called for promoting honesty at all levels and revival of student unions in youth policy is also crucial.

He suggested that the government should focus on human resource development, SME sector, agriculture and industry. Amina Nusrat said that Pakistan was facing different socio-economic issues while ignorance and poor quality of education were the major issues. She said the decades old poor education system needed to be changed now. She called for student teacher counselling to change the system besides educating with objectivity.

Madeeha Jafri said that education and jobs are major achievements for youths while education is equally important for male and female but here male is given preference.

She called for ensuring education at every stage by the government. She called for ending the reference culture, promoting the investment and focussing on merit and performance to improve the level of jobs. She said inexpensive quality education had become a dream in Pakistan while the government should promote uniform education system.

Alveena Shahzad said literacy level in Pakistan was very low that was the cause behind low level of jobs so uniform education system needed to be ensured. She called for promoting the infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, services and tourism sector by supporting the investment in these sectors. She called for bringing down the cost of production by reducing the tax rates and other input costs.