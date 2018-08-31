Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Career-oriented uniform education system demanded

LAHORE: Promotion of merit and career-oriented education system, besides ensuring that the jobs are vital to make youths’ role useful in Pakistan’s development while the government should revive the student unions and ensure job opportunities in every sector in its new youth policy.

These views were expressed by the students in the Jang Economic Session on ‘what should be government’s youth policy’ hosted by Sikandar Lodhi. Shahzeb Ahmed said that the government should ensure quality education, jobs and other facilities for youths which played important role in its success. He said only urban youth population should not be focused on rather the backward areas also be given importance. He called for business training before giving the business loans and strategies should be evolved according to the local areas requirements.

He suggested inclusion of youth representatives in provincial and federal cabinets and make student unions non-political.

Ali Ijaz said that youths can play vital role in Pakistan’s progress by promoting professional education and implementing merit strictly in which all institutions should play their important role. He called for promoting honesty at all levels and revival of student unions in youth policy is also crucial.

He suggested that the government should focus on human resource development, SME sector, agriculture and industry. Amina Nusrat said that Pakistan was facing different socio-economic issues while ignorance and poor quality of education were the major issues. She said the decades old poor education system needed to be changed now. She called for student teacher counselling to change the system besides educating with objectivity.

Madeeha Jafri said that education and jobs are major achievements for youths while education is equally important for male and female but here male is given preference.

She called for ensuring education at every stage by the government. She called for ending the reference culture, promoting the investment and focussing on merit and performance to improve the level of jobs. She said inexpensive quality education had become a dream in Pakistan while the government should promote uniform education system.

Alveena Shahzad said literacy level in Pakistan was very low that was the cause behind low level of jobs so uniform education system needed to be ensured. She called for promoting the infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, services and tourism sector by supporting the investment in these sectors. She called for bringing down the cost of production by reducing the tax rates and other input costs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response