Alhamra Theatre festival starts

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council’s 13-day'Alhamra Theatre Festival' started amid great enthusiasm in the hall II of Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, on Thursday evening. Alhamra Arts Council chairman and renowned artiste Tuqeer Nasir inaugurated the grand theatre festival, a unique and highly productive mega event.

In the theatre festival, 15 renowned theatre groups, including Mass Foundation, LUMS University, Zig Zag Media Production, Sangat Theatre, Aks Theatre, Nau-Ratan Production, Punjab University, Sirimiri Production, Orange Media Production Ajoka Theatre and Azaad Theatre will stage their dramas. Alhamra Arts Council Chairman Tauqeer Nasir, who has been attached to the sphere of drama and theatre for over 40 years, expressed the need for the promotion, development and revival of theatre in the country. He emphasised the need to show the world that Pakistanis were not terrorists but a highly cultured, loving and art-loving people. He called the Alhamra Theatre Festival the first step in the quest for promoting Pakistan’s soft image in the world.