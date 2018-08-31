Call to criminalise enforced disappearances

LAHORE: A seminar on “Enforced Disappearance” on the eve of International Day of the victims of enforced disappearance was held here Thursday at the office of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Students of different universities, intellectuals, lawyers and members of civil society participated in the seminar. The speakers said that enforced disappearance was a violation of international law and Constitution of Pakistan. According to them, enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity. Still people are going missing, the victims are still found dead and some of the missing persons’ bodies found decomposed/mutilated.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) demanded the government to criminalise enforced disappearances. In a statement issued Thursday to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the HRCP said, ‘even as we express solidarity with forcibly ‘disappeared’ people and with their friends and families, it is worth reminding ourselves exactly why the phrase ‘missing person’ is a gross understatement in terms of human rights.

The HRCP demanded the government take immediate steps to criminalise enforced disappearances under the Penal Code and replace the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances with a judicial tribunal answerable to the Supreme Court. After seminar all the activists gathered at Liberty Chowk carrying placards and demonstrated for the acceptance of their demands.