Girl confesses to father’s murder with cousin’s help

LAHORE: A teenage girl, who had killed her father with the abetment of her cousin over his refusal to allow them to contract love marriage in the Badami Bagh police area on August 17, has confessed to her crime before the investigation officer.

Fifty-year-old Umar Khan, who worked as a welder, was killed allegedly by her daughter Ayesha and nephew Umair. A police official said the victim’s daughter had asked her father for marriage with Umair but he refused. Then they planned to kill Umar Khan. On the day of the incident, Umair shot him dead. Further investigation is underway.

Maid abducted: An 18-year-old maid was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified suspects from the house of her employer in the Defence A police jurisdiction on Thursday. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of victim’s father Ijaz and started investigations.

The complainant told police that she had been working in a house for the last two months. She left the house six days back for some work but did not return. Further investigation is underway to trace the maid.

gangs: The Sadr Division investigation police claimed to have arrested 12 members of six criminal gangs and recovered seven stolen bikes and 44 cell phones, besides seizing illicit weapons from their custody.

SP Sadr Rashid Hidayat stated this in a press conference held at his office on Thursday. Incharge Homicide Sabzazar Cricle SI Naseem Ahmad traced the murder of Azmat Ali, whose sack-packed body was found at Niaz Beg. Police arrested his wife and paramour Tanveer who confessed to their crime.

The Incharge Quaide Azam Industrial Area managed to arrest a proclaimed offender named Khizar involved in a murder. Sundar and Green Town police arrested cell phone and bike snatchers and thieves and recovered cell phones and bikes from their custody. Hunjerwal police recovered a car from a swindler who had taken it on rent and later got it registered in his name.

Iqbal Town investigation police claimed to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered loot. Illegal weapons were also seized from them. The accused have been identified as Yahya Mushtaq alias Faizi and Naeem.

Sharing happy moments: Following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik, the CTO staff send bouquets, gifts and good wishes to the traffic wardens on their happy moments.

The CTO said the city traffic police were like a family and they were together on the occasions of happiness and sadness.

remanded: FIA officials produced one accused Mughees before a court where he was handed over to the FIA team on four days physical remand on a plea to properly investigate the matter.

A five-member team headed by Inspector Fakhar Abbass was constituted for conducting a raid. On making search of the house premises, a mobile phone was recovered which was analysed on the spot by technical officer Rana Obaid Ullah Minhas, senior investigator, who gave his opinion that multiple objectionable pictures of different females are available in the storage of the mobile phone.

During the course of investigation, accused Mughees confessed that he had exploited many females under the pretext of providing jobs and blackmailed them for monitory benefits. The IO contended the court that the accused has also been extorting money from the victims. The IO sought remand of 14-days on plea to investigate the matter to apprehend other members of his gang, recover other data which the accused had used for the purpose. However, the judge granted four days physical remand of the accused.