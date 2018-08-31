Sheikh Rashid announces relief for senior citizens

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday announced 50 per cent concession for train passengers above 65 years of age and free travel for those above 75.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Cantonment Station, he said restoration of Pakistan Railways on modern lines was among the top priorities of the government and a concerted and coordinated approach was to be adopted for the purpose. "We want to turn Pakistan Railways into an exemplary service-oriented institution with equal attention towards its profitability," he said.

For the purpose, he said, attention would not only be paid towards professional capacities of the PR employees and improvement in its resources but property encroached upon would also be retrieved in coordination with associated departments and institutions.

Regarding Karachi Circular Railways, said this would be restored with due approval of the Sindh government. "I will be meeting soon Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss the issue and revive the scheme in accordance with the provincial government's will." He also announced that all the Pakistan Railways hospitals in the country would be made open to the general public under public-private partnership scheme.

About the residential facilities for the employees of the department, the federal minister for railways said Karachi constituting sizable proportion of the network could take lead in the provision. "KE has already agreed to install meters and the department would execute the proposed expansion of residential quarters in the metropolis.”